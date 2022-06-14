Boston Celtics would face Golden State Warriors in game 5 of the NBA finals 2022. The match would be contested at the Chase Center in California on June 14, 2022 (Tuesday) and is slated to begin at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 1/HD would provide the live telecast of this match. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of this game on the Voot Select app.

See Details:

The #NBAFinals series is wonderfully poised at 2️⃣-2️⃣ ⚖#ETown or #WildWest - who will take a step closer to the 🏆? 👀 Find out LIVE on #Sports18 1 / 1 HD & @VootSelect as the @warriors host the @celtics in Game 5️⃣ 🏀 ⏰: 14th June, 6:30 AM onwards #NBA75 @NBAIndia pic.twitter.com/lHzF9pdZwF — Sports18 (@Sports18) June 13, 2022

