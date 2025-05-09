In a big development, the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 tournament has been postponed in light of the escalating tension between India and Pakistan. The inaugural edition of the tournament, which was set to feature some of the big names in javelin throw, was scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on May 24. However, amid the rising conflict between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, the competition has been postponed until further notice. "This decision has been made after careful thought and consultation, with the well-being of athletes, stakeholders, and the broader community as the top priority," a part of their official statement read. Neeraj Chopra Lauds Indian Army for Fighting Against 'Terrorism' Amid Ongoing India-Pakistan Military Tension (See Post).

