All eyes would be on Neeraj Chopra as he gets set to fling his javelin as far as he can, at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Friday, July 22. He would compete in the Men's Javelin Throw Qualification event, which starts at 5:35 AM (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports network would provide live telecast of the event on Indian TV sets. Fans can also watch live streaming of this event on the Sony LIV app and website.

See Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details of Neeraj Chopra's Event at World Athletics Championships 2022:

How excited are you to watch one of India's favourite athletes back in action? 😍 Catch @Neeraj_chopra1 LIVE as he kickstarts his campaign at the World Athletics Championships on 22nd July only on #SonySportsNetwork 📺#WorldAthleticsChamps #WCHOregon22 #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/KYDyjDL467 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 21, 2022

