Neeraj Chopra continues to impress on his return to competitive action. The Indian athlete won a gold medal at the Kuortane Games 2022 in Finland with a throw of 86.69m.

Another day, another gold! Neeraj Chopra wins his first gold of this season at the rain-washed Kourtane Games with a 86.69m throw. pic.twitter.com/gh1tiSKpc4 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 18, 2022

