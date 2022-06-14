Neeraj Chopra had a sensational outing on his return to action as won a silver medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 in Finland. The Indian athlete registered an Indian national Javelin Throw record at the Games as he finished behind Finland's Oliver Helander (89.83m) in the competition.

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra settles for a Silver Medal with a New National Record Throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.@afi We can see several performance hikes in various events this season. Hope for more further. @Adille1 @Media_SAI @SPORTINGINDIAtw pic.twitter.com/cBLg4Ke8nh — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 14, 2022

