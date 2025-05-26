With a 0-2 deficit, the New York Knicks took on the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of their NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers, and dominated the contest to clinch the match 106-100, and reduce the latter's lead to 2-1. Karl-Anthony Towns single-handedly carried the Knicks to a win, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter alone, to finish with 24. Jalen Brunson contributed 23 points for New York, while Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was the only one to hit the 20-point mark in their defeat. Minnesota Timberwolves Win Game 3 Against Oklahoma City Thunder, Reduce OKC's Lead To 1-2 in NBA 2024–25 Playoffs Western Conference Finals.

Indiana Pacers Win Game 3

