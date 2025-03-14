After a one-side ODI series, which New Zealand won 2-0, Sri Lanka will clash against the hosts in a three-match T20I series. The New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women's first T20I will be hosted at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Friday, March 14, and start at 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for the Indian audience, there will be no live telecast viewing option of the NZ-W vs SL-W T20I series due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans in India can find online viewing options for New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I 2025 on the FanCode app and website, which will cost INR 49. Pakistan Cricket Team Arrives in Christchurch for White-Ball Series Against New Zealand (Watch Video).

