BCCI has secided to postpone the Ranji Trophy, Col C K Nayudu Trophy & Senior Women’s T20 League for 2021-22 season due to COVID-19 cases. However, the ongoing Cooch Behar Trophy will continue as scheduled.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: BCCI postpones Ranji Trophy, Col C K Nayudu Trophy & Senior Women’s T20 League for 2021-22 season. The ongoing Cooch Behar Trophy will continue as scheduled. More Details ⬇️https://t.co/YRhOyk6680 pic.twitter.com/PvrlZZusSF — BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2022

