Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi and Rajesh Ramesh are set to compete in the Men’s 4x400m Relay Heats 1 Event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Sunday, July 24. The event has a start time of 6:10 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports network would provide live telecast of the event. Fans in India can also watch the live streaming of this event on the Sony Liv app.

See Details:

