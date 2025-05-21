The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Western Conference Finals, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander single-handedly taking his team to victory, scoring 31 points for OKC. Julius Randle starred for the Timberwolves, scoring 28 points, but sadly couldn't stop the Thunder from taking a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals series. Indiana Pacers Advance To NBA Playoffs 2024-25 Eastern Conference Final; Thump Top-Seed Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1 in Semifinals.

Oklahoma City Thunder Go 1-0 Up

Thunder strikes first ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zDWACytyyZ — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) May 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)