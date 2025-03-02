Record holder in the 4x200m relay team event at the Paris Olympics 2024, Brianna Throssell announced retirement on March 2, 2025. But after gold medal in Paris an engagement to long-time partner Josh Milner could be one of the reasons for her retirement. In her statement she also mentioned that this could be an opportunity to finally put her business degree to “good use”. Brianna Throssell won 39 international medals including two gold and two bronze medals in Olympic events. Armand Duplantis Opens Up After Smashing Pole Vault World Record for 11th Time, Says ‘I Just Did It’.

Olympic Gold Medallist Brianna Throssell Retires

Join us in wishing Brianna Throssell all the best as she goes full Throssell off pool deck 🫶 Western Australia’s most decorated Olympic swimmer has called time on a career that has spanned over a decade - including 3 Olympics, 39 international medals and countless of Dolphin… pic.twitter.com/h4wsou00ot — Australian Dolphins Swim Team (@DolphinsAUS) March 2, 2025

