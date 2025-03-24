A fascinating ONE 172 saw some intense action where Rodtang Jitmuangnon overcame Takeru Segawa in a contest that lasted 80 seconds. The Saitama Super Arena in Japan witnessed some epic encounters as Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Masaaki Noiri came out on top among others. Masaaki Noiri was crowned the new ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion after defeating Tawanchai PK Saenchai in the third round. In other results, Yuya Wakamatsu beat Adriano Moraes while Superlek Kiatmoo9 suffered a loss to Algeria's Nabil Anane via unanimous decision. John Cena Breaks Silence After 'Heel Turn', Hits Out at Fans at WWE Monday Night Raw on March 17 in Brussels; Cody Rhodes Confronts Him (Watch Video).

ONE 172 Results

Pure CHAOS 🤯 ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was full of shocking results! What's your most memorable moment from this historic event?#ONE172 🌍 Available on ONE YouTube and ONE Facebook outside of Japan pic.twitter.com/E1J6Twmnvw — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 23, 2025

Rodtang Jitmuangnon Beats Takeru Segawa

Masaaki Noiri Wins ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship

Yuya Wakamatsu Reigns Supreme

