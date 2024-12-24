Indian wrestler and MMA Fighter Ritu Phogat took a break from the octagon for two years and after giving birth to a boy in June 2024, the 30-year-old star is ready to return to the octagon. She will face Japanese star Ayaka Miura in the Atomweight category. Miura also known as Zombie, rides a 3-fight win streak and remains undefeated at the Atomweight while Ritu Phogat has a decent 70 per cent win ratio. Both women have their eyes on champ Stamp Fairtex. Conor McGregor To Return to UFC Next Year? Dana White Provides Update on Irish MMA Fighter (Watch Video).

Ritu Phogat Set For MMA Return

