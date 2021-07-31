Indian boxer Pooja Rani suffered a humiliating 0-5 loss at the hands of China's Li Qian in the women's 75kg boxing event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

See the tweet here:

#Boxing: Pooja Rani goes down to former World Champion & reigning Olympic medalist Li Qian 0:5 (unanimous verdict) in QF (75 kg). It was completely one sided bout. A win here would have ensured India a medal. #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/R1kcaxHftH — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 31, 2021

