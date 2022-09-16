Pranav Anand, a budding chess talent and an International Master (IM), has become India's 76th Grandmaster (GM). The 16-year-old has achieved this feat after beating IM Emin Ohanyan and also going past 2500 ratings. He also is close to winning a gold medal at the World Youth Chess Championships 2022.

