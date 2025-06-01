Indian Premier League league phase toppers Punjab Kings will be locking horns with the five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualifier 2 match. The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the same big venue where the final match will be hosted. The winner of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match will get their slot confirmed in the finale, up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have already booked a slot after winning Qualifier 1. Varun Aaron Backs Punjab Kings Over Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, Says ‘Ahmedabad Surface Is Going To Suit PBKS’.

The PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, June 1. With the IPL 2025 finale spot at stake, no team would look to leave an inch of effort behind. Mumbai Indians stormed their way to this game after beating Gujarat Titans in style in the eliminator. Punjab Kings, under their new skipper Shreyas Iyer played as the best side in the league phase but looked clueless against RCB in Qualifier 1. Their batters failed to face the heat and got bundled for a mere 101. Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased that easy target down in just 10 overs, winning by eight wickets. PBKS shouldn't take anything lightly here, having played the final only once, in 2014.

What Happens if Rain Interrupts PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Match?

The IPL play-off games, including the Qualifier 2, has a grace time of 120 minutes. For league games, it was previously an hour, but it was changed to 120 minutes after the break due to India-Pakistan tensions. If rain interrupts the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, attempts will be made to have as much action as possible, as a game can be decided after a minimum of five overs of batting for both sides. However, if even the shortest option becomes impossible to play, the match needs to be abandoned.

Is There A Reserve Day For PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Match?

No there is no reserve day if the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match gets washed out due to rain. Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch PBKS vs MI Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Which Team Qualifies for IPL 2025 Final in Case of A Wash Out?

A washout, ideally doesn't look like the scenario given the forecast. However, preparations for Punjab Kings did have a few halts yesterday due to occasional spells of rain. In case of a wash-out of the PBKS vs MI match, the team that ranks higher, in this case, the Punjab Kings will enter the IPL 2025 final match against RCB, and Mumbai Indians will be eliminated.

