Rohit Tokas will be in action against Stephen Zimba Zam in the men's welterweight semifinal boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, August 7. The event is scheduled to start at 12:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports and DD Sports will provide live telecast of the event. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website.

See Details:

