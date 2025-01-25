The second match of the blockbuster Saturday will be played between MI Cape Town and Durban's Super Giants in the South Africa T20 (SA20) 2025 edition. The 21st match of the tournament will be played at Newlands in Cape Town. The much-awaited clash will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of just Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network. The live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options, fans can head over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. AB de Villiers Wears Wig and Fake Beard, Disguises Himself as 'Undercover Cricket Fan' to Attend SA20 2025 Match in Centurion's SuperSport Park (Watch Video).

MI Cape Town vs Durban's Super Giants Live Streaming

𝙒𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝙖𝙥𝙚 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙨 Double the #BetwaySA20 fun for the Western Cape today. #PRvPC at a sold-out Boland Park at 13:00#MICTvDSG at a sold-out Newlands at 17:30 Gates open 2 hours before the start of play. Get there early, it's going to be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3UEkfYHdzm — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 25, 2025

