AB de Villiers put on a wig and also wore a fake beard as he disguised himself as an 'undercover cricket fan' to watch a SA20 2025 match from the stands in Centurion. The former South African cricketer shared the experience and his 'POV' (Point of View) on his YouTube video. In the clip, the 40-year-old was seen putting on a South Africa Test jersey and after doing so, said, "It is the first time in ages I am wearing this shirt." He went on to put on a garland, a fake beard and later, a wig and a cap to watch the match from the grass embankments in Centurion. The former Proteas star then sat alongside his wife Danielle de Villiers and enjoyed the game. AB de Villiers Hints at Comeback From Retirement, Rules Out Playing in IPL or SA20 (Watch Video).

AB de Villiers Pulls off Disguise to Watch SA20 2025 in Centurion

