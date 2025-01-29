Looking to qualify for the playoffs, MI Cape Town will lock horns against defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the ongoing SA20 2025 on January 29. The MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape clash will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), and will be held at Newlands. The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of just Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network and will be available for viewing options on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options, fans can switch over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and app. Paarl Royals Becomes First Team To Bowl 20 Overs Of Spin In Franchise Cricket, Records Feat During SA20 2025 Match Against Pretoria Capitals.

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live

𝘼𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙙𝙖𝙮, 𝙖𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙚𝙥𝙞𝙘 𝙘𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙝 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙯𝙤𝙣! ⚔️ Watch #MICTvSEC in the #SA20 LIVE tonight on Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports 2, & Sports18-2 👈#SA20League pic.twitter.com/l3nKyDfcbp — JioCinema (@JioCinema) January 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)