Paarl Royals did the unthinkable, and bowled all 20 overs of spin bowling in a T20 match, to become the first-ever team to do this in franchise cricket. In their SA20 2025 match against Pretoria Capitals, Paarl Royals defended 140 while bowling 20 overs of spin bowling, which included bowlers like Joe Root, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dunith Wellalage, and Bjorn Fortuin. Paarl Royals Beat Durban’s Super Giants To Cement Top Spot in SA20 2025 Points Table

Paarl Royals Creates History!

Paarl Royals become the first team in franchise T20 history to bowl 20 overs of spin in their win over Pretoria Capitals. Good prediction by @timwig and @fwildecricket in their book Cricket 2.0 back in 2019 pic.twitter.com/tB30NYuMYL — Matt Roller (@mroller98) January 25, 2025

