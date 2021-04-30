Saina Nehwal's Tweet

Shooter Dadi Chandro Tomar Ji was a fierce lady, an icon of inspiration for the women of India. She will be remembered by many generations to come. Let's pray for her soul to rest in peace. ॐ शान्ति।।🙏🏻#ShooterDadi #DadiChandroTomar #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/mWziuxMtze — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 30, 2021

