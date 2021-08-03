Indian women's hockey team takes field in the historic Tokyo Olympics 2020 semi-final against Argentina on August 04. India women's team's journey thus far has been inspirational. And Savita Punia, team India's goalkeeper, has been instrumental in India's success at the 2020 Olympics thus far. Savita Punia, who hails from Sirsa district of Haryana, like other athletes is a hard-worker and she often posts videos of her workout, which are nothing short of a motivation for anyone of us. Take a look at some of her inspirational tweets.

GOALS, She Defends Them!

Passionate!

Hard Work Over Luck!

Focussed

Aiming High!

Here's Savita Punia's Interesting Story

I never played the game till I was 14. I was never a fan of Hockey because of the weight of the goalkeeping gear. It's not easy to be weighed down by almost 18-20 kgs of protective gear but you are still expected to move like a sprinter. 2/9 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 23, 2021

That's how I started my journey. Once I fell in love with the game, there was no looking back. Slowly and gradually, I started rising in the ranks and made my debut for Team India in 2008. 4/9 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 23, 2021

I had goosebumps and decided that I wanted to do it wholeheartedly. My family feels proud that I am only the third woman goalkeeper to be conferred the prestigious Arjuna Award. To see them proud makes me feel proud. 6/9 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 23, 2021

The Team is doing well right now. Performing strongly in the Asian Champions Trophy 2018, Asian Games in 2018, and Gold at the 2017 Asia Cup have given us immense confidence. We have developed the right temperament required to face top teams of the world. 8/9 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 23, 2021

Now, I am ready to take on the world at #Tokyo2020. My job will be to motivate and lead the Team at the Tokyo Olympics with a single goal to win a medal for India. Savita #HaiTayyar!#IndiaKaGame #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey #HeroesWithinUs 9/9 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 23, 2021

