Indian women's hockey team takes field in the historic Tokyo Olympics 2020 semi-final against Argentina on August 04. India women's team's journey thus far has been inspirational. And Savita Punia, team India's goalkeeper, has been instrumental in India's success at the 2020 Olympics thus far. Savita Punia, who hails from Sirsa district of Haryana, like other athletes is a hard-worker and she often posts videos of her workout, which are nothing short of a motivation for anyone of us. Take a look at some of her inspirational tweets.

GOALS, She Defends Them!

Passionate!

Hard Work Over Luck!

Focussed

Aiming High!

Here's Savita Punia's Interesting Story

