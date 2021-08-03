On day 11 of the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Indian men’s hockey team missed out on securing an assured medal as Belgium defeated them 5-2. In wrestling, India’s campaign got off to a poor start as Sonam Malik lost her match. Annu Rani and Tajinderpal Singh Toor failed to qualify for the final round in their respective competitions as well. So, not much happened at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as far as India is concerned and fans now will be looking forward to day 12, August 04, which has lots of action store. Below you can find the India’s schedule at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for August 04 (Wednesday). 2020 Tokyo Olympics Highlights Day 11.

On day 12 all eyes will be on boxer Lovlina Borgohain who is assured of at least bronze medal. Apart from her, Indian women’s hockey team will take field in the historic semi-final against Argentina. Apart from these, Indians will be competing in Golf, Athletics and Wrestling. Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Tally Live Updated.

India's Schedule for Day 12 of Tokyo Olympics 2020

Date Time (IST) Sport Event Athletes Aug 4, 2021 05:35 AM Athletics Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification- Group A Neeraj Chopra Aug 4, 2021 05:55 AM Golf Women’s Round 1 Aditi Ashok Aug 4, 2021 07:05 AM Athletics Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification- Group B Shivpal Singh Aug 4, 2021 07:39 AM Golf Women’s Round 1 Diksha Dagar Aug 4, 2021 08:00 AM Wrestling Men’s 57kg Freestyle 1/8 Final and QF Ravi Kumar Aug 4, 2021 08:00 AM Wrestling Women’s 57kg Freestyle 1/8 Final and QF Anshu Malik Aug 4, 2021 08:00 AM Wrestling Men’s 86kg Freestyle 1/8 Final and QF Deepak Punia Aug 4, 2021 11:00 AM Boxing Women’s 69kg Semi-Final 1 Lovlina Borgohain Aug 4, 2021 02:45 PM Wrestling Men’s 57kg Freestyle Semi-Final (Subject to Qualification) Ravi Kumar Aug 4, 2021 02:45 PM Wrestling Women’s 57kg Freestyle Semi-Final (Subject to Qualification) Anshu Malik Aug 4, 2021 02:45 PM Wrestling Men’s 86kg Freestyle Semi-Final (Subject to Qualification) Deepak Punia Aug 4, 2021 03:30 PM Hockey Women's Semi-Final India vs Argentina

Live Streaming Of Team India Events At Tokyo Olympics 2020

Sony Network holds the official rights for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The matches will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and even Sony SIX SD/HD will live broadcast with English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD. SonyLiv will be the app that will bring you the live streaming of the games. Besides it, DD Sports also provides live telecast of sports events featuring India athletes.

