Her trophy cabinet screams for more space and now, the seven-time national deaf chess player Malika Handa has urged the Punjab Government to provide her with a coach and a job.

Check out the video below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)