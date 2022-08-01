Mirabai Chanu, who has recently won gold medal for India in the Women's Weightlifting event in Birmingham Commonwealth Games, congratulated Shushila Devi for winning silver today. The Indian judoka clinched silver medal in the Women's 48kg Judo Event at Commonwealth Games 2022. Chanu took to Twitter to praise the feat of Shushila Devi.

Check the tweet:

Heartiest congratulations Shushila Devi Likmabam on winning first Silver medal in Judo at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Proud of you Shushila 🇮🇳💪#ShushilaDevi pic.twitter.com/G7MMQD6AT2 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 1, 2022

