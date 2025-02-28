Stephen Curry, known for his immaculate shooting abilities delivered once again as he scored 56 points for the Golden State Warriors against Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Curry’s 12-three pointers including a buzzer-beater played huge role in the Warriors’ 121-115 win over the Magic. In the third quarter, Curry alone outscored the entire Orlando side. After the game Steph once again was ‘on point’ throwing his jersey to his mother in stands. Watch Curry’s gameplay below. LeBron James Moves to Third Position in All-Time List for Most NBA Regular Season Games Played, Overtakes Vince Carter During Portland Trailblazers vs Los Angeles Lakers Game.

Stephen Curry Posts 56 Points With 12 Three-Pointers

56 Points. 12 Threes. Stephen Curry, unreal ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ES1F6rtUpB — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 28, 2025

Stephen Curry Hands His Jersey to His Mother

A postgame gift for mom 💛 pic.twitter.com/ieNZuNeEsC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 28, 2025

