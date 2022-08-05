Sudhir clinched India's first gold medal in Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting Event at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Asian Para Games bronze medalist amassed 134.5 points in his two attempts and broke the record of the Games. Thus, the 27-year-old handed India their sixth gold and 20 medals overall at CWG 2022.

