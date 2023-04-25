Ace Indian wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat moved in a plea to the Supreme Court seeking registration of an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The plea was mentioned on Tuesday, April 24. After hearing the pleae, the court said, "Taken on board. The identity of the petitioners shall be redacted.. only the redacted part shall be made available in the public domain. There are serious allegations made in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India and sexual harassment meted out to them. The matter requires consideration by this court. Issue notice. Returnable on Friday. Liberty to serve the NCT Delhi. The complaints which form a part of an attachment in sealed cover shall again be re sealed shall be paced again together with Article 32 plea." Read the full twitter thread to know more.

Supreme Court Hears Plea of Wrestlers Seeking FIR Against WFI Chief

Sr Adv Kapil Sibal: These are women wrestlers Milord. There are seven which includes a minor. There is a committee report which has not been made public. FIR is not being registered CJI DY Chandrachud: show us the case papers. Normally you have remedy under Section 156. What are… — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 25, 2023

Supreme Court Says Matter Requires Consideration

ORDER CJI: Taken on board. The identity of the petitioners shall be redacted.. only the redacted part shall be made available in the public domain. There are serious allegations made in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India and sexual harassment meted out to them.… — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 25, 2023

