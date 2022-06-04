The Indian duo of Swapnil Kusale and Ashi Chouksey won gold at the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2022 in Baku. They defeated Ukrainian opponents 16-12 in the Mixed 50m Rifle 3P event finals to finish at the top of the podium. This is India's second gold at the event.

