The first T20I between New Zealand and India at Wellington has been delayed due to heavy rains. In order to pass the time, players from both teams competed in a game of footvolley. Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson and Deepak Hoods were in the Indian side.

Watch India vs New Zealand in Footvolley

#TeamIndia and New Zealand team enjoy a game of footvolley as we wait for the rain to let up.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/8yjyJ3fTGJ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2022

