BCCI on Thursday, picked the squad for the ICC WOmen's World Cup 2022 and the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand. Mithali Raj would lead the side in the World Cup and ODI series with Jemimah Rodrigues and veteran seamer Shikha Pandey missing from the squad.

See full squads:

#TeamIndia squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022 & New Zealand ODIs: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Smriti, Shafali, Yastika, Deepti, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sneh Rana, Jhulan, Pooja, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya (WK), Rajeshwari, Poonam. #CWC22#NZvINDpic.twitter.com/UvvDuAp4Jg — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 6, 2022

#TeamIndia squad for one-off T20I against New Zealand: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali, Yastika, Deepti, Richa (WK), Sneh Rana, Pooja, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya (WK), Rajeshwari, Poonam, Ekta, S. Meghna, Simran Dil Bahadur#NZvIND — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 6, 2022

