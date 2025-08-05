Star Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka was spotted in a glamourous avatar in her latest Instagram post. Sabalenka featured in the recently finished Wimbledon 2025 where she was knocked out of the semifinal. Since then, she has been enjoying a break. In her latest post on Instagram, Sabalenka shared a picture of herself where she went topless with the caption 'A day spent in the sun'. She was enjoying some sunbath during her vacation with the lines clear on her naked upper body. Sabalenka also showed off her blonde hair with one hand on her head and her entire look was 'sizzling'. Sabalenka also shared some other pictures of her enjoying time in bikini beside pool as she rests up ahead of the US Open. Fans loved to see Sabalenka's glam avatar and made the picture viral on social media. Aryna Sabalenka Withdraws From Montreal Tournament, Opts for Extra Rest Before US Open 2025 Preparation.

Aryna Sabalenka Goes Topless

