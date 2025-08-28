World No 1 and favourite for the title, Aryna Sabalenka will continue in the women's singles competition of the US Open 2025 as she will take on Polina Kudermetova in a second round encounter on Thursday, August 28. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova US Open 2025 match will be held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and is expected to begin at approximately 6:10 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the US Open 2025 in India, and the Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. JioHotstar is an online viewing option of the US Open 2025, and fans can watch the Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. Coco Gauff Triumphs Over Ajla Tomljanovic in Hard-Fought Three-Set Victory To Reach US Open 2025 Women's Singles Second Round.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova US Open 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

The electrifying action continues at the @usopen! ⚡#USOpen2025 Main Draw 👉 24th AUG - 7th SEP on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/m9P2afpIRw — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 27, 2025

