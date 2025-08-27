Undergoing a rough year, Coco Gauff managed to overcome the Ajla Tomljanovic hurdle in her first round of the US Open 2025 women's singles competition in New York. Seeded number three for the tournament, Gauff managed to claim a win over Timljanovic in a dramatic three-set victory, where the former was put to the test at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Interestingly, this is Gauff's 11th win at the US Open out of her last 12 matches in New York. This was Gauff's first match with a new serve coach. Jannik Sinner Beats Vit Kopriva 6-1,6-1,6-1 To Storm Into Second Round of US Open 2025; Defending Champion Notches Up 22-Match Winning Streak at Hardcourt Grand Slams.

Coco Gauff Earns Tough Win

Let the emotion out, Coco! She finishes this one with a winner down the line. pic.twitter.com/JdVtRq41ie — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)