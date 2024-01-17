Coco Gauff the US Open 2023 winner has now advanced to the third round of the Australian Open 2024. Coco Gauff went on to defeat Caroline Dolehide by 7-6(2), 6-2 in an entertaining match of the second round. The first set between the two was looking very even but Coco Gauff went through to win the set and completely dominated in the second set to win the match. Australian Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Advances to Third Round, Just Drops Six Games in His Second Round Win Over Jesper De Jong.

Coco Gauff Advances to Third Round of AO24

