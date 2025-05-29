Barbora Krejcikova vs Veronika Kudermetova, French Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Women's Singles Second Round Roland Garros Tennis Match?

Barbora Krejcikova will lock horns against Veronika Kudermetova in the women's singles second round of the ongoing French Open 2025. The Barbora Krejcikova vs Veronika Kudermetova much-awaited clash is expected to start at 5:05 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Barbora Krejcikova vs Veronika Kudermetova match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the 2025 Roland Garros French Open in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Barbora Krejcikova vs Veronika Kudermetova French Open 2025 Roland Garros second round match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app & website. French Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Second-Fastest Man After Rafael Nadal To Notch Up 20 Match Wins at Roland Garros.

French Open 2025 Schedule

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)