Carlos Alcaraz scripted history after winning the Men's Singles title in the US Open 2022 today. He defeated Norwegian Casper Ruud in a see-saw battle in the final. With this victory, the 19-year-old Spanish sensation became the youngest player to claim the ATP World No. 1 rank in the history of the sports. Carlos Alcaraz Wins US Open 2022, Beats Casper Ruud in Final to Clinch Maiden Grand Slam Title (Watch Video)

Check the Tweet about Alcaraz's new ranking:

At 19 years 4 months - the YOUNGEST ATP No.1 EVER 🤯 🇪🇸 CARL1TOS 🇪🇸#USOpen @carlosalcaraz pic.twitter.com/1BVjEifDB1 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 11, 2022

