Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz stood tall in the final of the Men's Singles and won the US Open title today at Flushing Meadows. Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 in the showdown event and cruised to his maiden grand slam title.

Watch video of Alcaraz's winning moment:

The call heard round the 🌍 How it sounded on US Open Radio when @carlosalcaraz won the #USOpen pic.twitter.com/aOB7c5fMqX — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)