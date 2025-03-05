Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz will enter the upcoming Indian Wells 2025 tournament as defending champion. The world number 3 will look for third title in a row with the star shining on the hard court. But with change of the surface provider for the Indian Wells, the 21-year-old star might face some new challenges. Reacting to the same, Alcaraz said, “The court is a little faster, yes, it's something I didn't understand when I saw it. This tournament has been played on the same surface for 25 years, on the same court, but now it has changed. I don't know the reason, honestly.” Indian Wells 2025 Men’s Draw: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic Could Meet in Blockbuster Quarterfinal.

Carlos Alcaraz's Reaction on New Indian Wells' Court

