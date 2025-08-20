The fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open 2025, is all set to commence with the 145th edition of the tennis tournament, which will take place between August 24 and September 7. As always, the Grand Slam will consist of men's and women's singles and doubles, and mixed doubles competition, apart from Junior and wheelchair competitions. The wheelchair competition returns for the first time since the US Open 2023. Defending Champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka Lead Entry Lists for US Open 2025.

Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are the defending men's and women's singles champions, having won the US Open 2024 in their respective categories. Sinner's availability remains a concern for the US Open 2025, with the world number one struggling with an injury that saw the Italian retire in the final of the Cincinnati Open 2025. Arthur Flis, Paula Badosa, and Zheng Qinwen have withdrawn from their respective categories owing to injuries.

US Open 2025 Viewing Option Details

Grand Slam US Open 2025 Date August 24 - September 7 Time 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) onwards Venue USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Live Streaming and Telecast Details JioHotstar, Star Sports Network TV channels

When Is US Open 2025? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open 2025, will start from August 24 and conclude on September 7. The US Open Tennis tournament will be played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. US Open 2025 matches will start at 08:30 PM onwards as per Indian Standard Time (IST). US Open 2025: Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka Crash Out of Mixed Doubles After First-Round Loss to Andrey Rublev-Karolina Muchova.

Where To Watch US Open 2025 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of US Open 2025 in India. Fans can find telecast viewing options of US Open Grand Slam 2025 matches on the Star Sports TV channels. For live streaming, scroll down below.

How To Watch US Open 2025 Live Online Streaming In India?

US Open 2025 will also be available for fans through online viewing options on JioHotstar, the OTT app for Star Sports Network, which will be providing live streaming of the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year tennis matches. But fans would need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live matches of the tournament.

