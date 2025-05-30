The French duo of Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia are locking horns with India's Rohan Bopanna and Czech player Adam Pavlásek in the French Open 2025 Roland Garros Men's Doubles second round match on Friday, May 30. The Fabien Reboul-Sadio Doumbia vs Rohan Bopanna-Adam Pavlasek match is set to be played at Court 14, from 8:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) or later. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 and the Fabien Reboul-Sadio Doumbia vs Rohan Bopanna-Adam Pavlasek live telecast is likely to be available on Sony Sports TV channels. Fans also have an online live streaming viewing option as they can watch Fabien Reboul-Sadio Doumbia vs Rohan Bopanna-Adam Pavlasek French Open 2025 Roland Garros Men's Doubles second round match live streaming on SonyLIV as well as the FanCode apps and websites. However, they would need a subscription and a match pass respectively to watch the match on those platforms. Novak Djokovic Trades His Racket for a Bicycle and Takes a Nighttime Ride Amid French Open 2025.

Fabien Reboul-Sadio Doumbia vs Rohan Bopanna-Adam Pavlasek French Open 2025

India's Rohan Bopanna teams up with Pavlásek to face the 13th-seeded French duo under the Parisian lights.#RolandGarrosOnFanCode #AdvantageFans pic.twitter.com/VWNvi5BdS6 — FanCode (@FanCode) May 29, 2025

