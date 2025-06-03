Rafael Nadal was born on June 03, 1986. Member of the famous ‘Big-3’ in Tennis, Rafael Nadal turns 39 today, on June 03, 2025. Nadal has recently retired from professional tennis as his body was not permitting him anymore. Nadal has a massive fan following around the world. Olympic Gold medalist and Record 14-time French Open champion Nadal was born in Manacor, Mallorca, and went on to become one of the finest Tennis players of his generation. As he enjoys his special days, fans pour wishes for him. Novak Djokovic Joins Exclusive Club of Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal With 100+ Wins at Single Grand Slam Event, Achieves Feat After Defeating Cameron Norrie in French Open 2025.

King of Clay

Happy birthday to the goat, to the King of clay, to the man who made me fall in love with tennis, to Rafael Nadal🧡 — kpˣʰ | 🍉 (@leekn0ws_cat) June 3, 2025

Happy 39th birthday Rafael Nadal

Nadal with the outright record at RG. Happy 39th birthday Rafael Nadal. Your records on clay are unmatched, forever and always. https://t.co/9lkduI6NQ0 — absolutelyEpic137 🐝 (@totallyEpic137) June 3, 2025

Happy Birthday GOAT

Happy birthday to the goat 🐐, the king of clay 🧱 Rafa Nadal. https://t.co/ZAUHYDkuyY — 🦊🎾GabrielaGimenez🌸 (@gabiigimenez18) June 3, 2025

Happy Birthday Rafa

Beating Real Madrid @realmadrid in UCL final is as difficult as Beating rafal Nadal on clay court🔥 #RafaelNadal𓃵 Happy birthday Rafa 🤍🙌🏻 @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/6xoOBmMFjN — Kartik Sehgal (@kartik_vlsi) June 2, 2025

Happy birthday to the King of Clay

Happy birthday to the King of Clay, @RafaelNadal 🧡 No adjective in any language could suffice to describe the mark Rafa Nadal has made on the world of tennis and beyond. Thank you for making me fall in love with this beautiful game, tennis 🎾 pic.twitter.com/yOiuS7nU0g — Kartik Sehgal (@kartik_vlsi) June 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)