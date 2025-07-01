Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova will start her Wimbledon 2025 expedition with a clash against Filipino tennis player Alexandra Eala. The Barbora Krejcikova vs Alexandra Eala first round Wimbledon 2025 women's match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, July 1, beginning at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Barbora Krejcikova vs Alexandra Eala first round Wimbledon 2025 match is set to be hosted at the Centre Court of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Barbora Krejcikova vs Alexandra Eala first round Wimbledon 2025 match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming details will get it on the JioHotstar app and website. Emma Raducanu Reacts to Dating Rumours With Carlos Alcaraz, British Tennis Star Says 'Just Good Friends' With Smile During Wimbledon 2025 Press Conference (Watch Video).

Barbora Krejcikova vs Alexandra Eala, Wimbledon 2025 Match Details

So then, who's ready for Day Two? 🙋‍♀️ Tap the card below to see the full Order of Play for today ⬇️ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)