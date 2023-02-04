India will again be in action at the Davis Cup 2023 against Denmark on Saturday, February 4. Australian Open 2023 finalist Rohan Bopanna will be teaming up with Yuki Bhambri in doubles action while Sumit Nagal will be involved in singles competition. DD Sports will provide live telecast of these matches on DD Free Dish. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the official YouTube channel of Prasar Bharti Sports.

India vs Denmark, Davis Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Davis Cup 🎾 INDIA vs DENMARK | World Group I play-offs 🇮🇳🆚🇩🇰 🎾 #INDvDEN 🗓️ Today ⏰ 4:30 PM onwards.. LIVE Stream here 📲 https://t.co/qMoT8ac0EJ#DavisCup pic.twitter.com/4ozH9tWCRL — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) February 4, 2023

