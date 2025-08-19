After a nail-biting Wimbledon 2025, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz face each other is another crucial clash and this time in the Cincinnati Open 2025 final. The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Cincinnati Open 2025 final will be played at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio and has a start time of 12:30 AM on Tuesday, August 19. Unfortunately, the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Cincinnati Open 2025 match live telecast will not be available in India on the TV channels. Although fans can get the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz live streaming viewing option on the SonyLIV mobile app and website. Cincinnati Open 2025: Jannik Sinner-Carlos Alcaraz Set To Deliver Yet Another High-Octane Clash.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, Cincinnati Open 2025 Free Live Streaming

Hard courts. High stakes. 🏆 World No.1 spot on the line as Sinner faces Alcaraz ⚡ Who takes the crown? 👑 Watch #CincinnatiOpen LIVE on #SonyLIV 🎾 pic.twitter.com/qBKvDzjYsv — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) August 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)