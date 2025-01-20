Jannik Sinner will take on Holger Rune in a men's singles fourth round match in the Australian Open 2025 on Monday, January 20. The Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune match is set to be played at the Rod Laver Arena and it will begin approximately at 8:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2025 and fans can watch Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans keen on an online viewing option can watch Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website but will need to have a subscription. Novak Djokovic Won't Speak to the Australian Open's Local TV Network Without an Apology, Gives Statement Following Fourth Round Clash (Watch Video).

Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune Live Telecast

