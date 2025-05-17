Jannik Sinner is set to clash with Tommy Paul in the men's singles semi-final of Italian Open 2025. The Italian has had good form going into this clash and will look to outclass his American opponent and move to the final to face Carlos Alcaraz. The Jannik Sinner vs Tommy Paul match is set to be played at the Centre Court and it starts at 12:10 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India will not be able to watch Jannik Sinner vs Tommy Paul live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India do have an online viewing option as they can watch Jannik Sinner vs Tommy Paul live streaming on Tennis TV but at the cost of a subscription fee. Italian Open 2025: Coco Gauff Triumphs Over Qinwen Zheng To Reach Rome Final.

Jannik Sinner vs Tommy Paul

Semifinal day in Rome 🏛️ The men’s final four take Centre Court on Day 12. Check the OOP#IBI25 | @BMWItalia pic.twitter.com/UOaYVo8ZZ7 — Internazionali BNL d'Italia (@InteBNLdItalia) May 15, 2025

