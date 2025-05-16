Mumbai, May 16: Coco Gauff outlasted Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(4), winning in a final-set tiebreak, to reach her first career final of the Italian Open. The match that lasted three hours and 32 minutes was not only the longest of Gauff's career, but also on the WTA Tour this year. She will face home favorite, top-ranked Italian Jasmine Paolini, in the final in an effort to become the first U.S. player to win the singles title at the WTA 1000 event since Serena Williams beat Madison Keys in that all-American championship match. Qinwen Zheng Beats World Number One Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Italian Open 2025 Semifinals vs Coco Gauff.

Gauff had previously been 0-2 in the semifinals in Rome, having never won a set in those matches. And she was nearly handed more Italian heartbreak from a set ahead this time around, as Zheng was two points from becoming the first Chinese woman since Li Na in 2012 to play for the trophy after she turned around an absorbing final set that lasted more than 80 minutes on its own -- from being a break down twice, WTA reports.

"I was just trying to go for every point. I knew before it was going to be a physical match. Last time we played was over three hours. Overall I'm just happy. Wasn't my best level at all, to be honest. Just happy to get through it and through to another final," Gauff said.

"The whole match for me the court was so slow. Especially when the ball after like two games, they're so heavy. This was my second night match. My first one was first round. I was playing someone completely different game style. Yeah, it was tough.

"I think we're both struggling trying to hit through each other. I think in Riyadh we had a little bit more winners, aggressiveness. Today we were trying, but the ball wasn't going anywhere," Gauff added. Italian Open 2025: Tommy Paul Beats Hubert Hurkacz To Reach Semifinals; Jannik Sinner Thrashes Casper Ruud.

Gauff leads Paolini 2-1 in their head-to-head -- but Paolini won their only clay-court meeting last month in Stuttgart. Earlier in the day, Paolini Paolini became the third Italian woman in the Open Era to reach the Italian Open final after coming from 4-1 down in the first set, saving two set points, to defeat Peyton Stearns 7-5, 6-1 in 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Paolini advances to her eighth career final, and fourth at WTA 1000 level or above following Dubai, Roland Garros and Wimbledon last year. She is the first Italian woman to reach the final in Rome since doubles partner Sara Errani in 2014, and will bid to become the first home champion since 1985, when Raffaella Reggi defeated Vicki Nelson-Dunbar for the trophy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2025 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).