World Number 1, Jannik Sinner, is set to commence his US Open 2025 campaign this evening (August 26), taking on Vit Kopriva in the first round of men's singles on Tuesday. The Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, and starts approximately around 10:10 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the US Open 2025 in India, and the Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. JioHotstar is an online viewing option of the US Open 2025, and fans can watch the Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. Carlos Alcaraz New Hairstyle: Spaniard Slays 'Buzz Cut' As Tennis Star Makes His Entry For First Round US Open 2025 Match Against Reilly Opelka (Watch Video).

US Open 2025 Live Streaming

#JannikSinner isn’t chasing the top spot anymore, he owns it. Now the mission is to defend it. 👑#USOpen2025 Main Draw from 24th AUG - 7th SEP on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/XlOBdadSxj — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 25, 2025

